Villarreal are said to have received interest for another defender this summer.

Much of the headlines have surrounded Pau Torres heading into the summer window, with Manchester United and Tottenham both being linked.

But it’s not just Torres who is catching the eye of Antonio Conte and Spurs, according to the latest reports.

According to Marca, Tottenham have expressed an interest in full-back Pervis Estupinan.

The Ecuadorian joined the Yellow Submarine in 2020 for a fee of around £15million from Watford.

And it’s fair to say he has been very much up and down since then, showing his defensive liabilities, and while he has been good on the ball for the most part, he also struggles with his final ball at the top end of the pitch.

Having said that, he did improve this season, and he did manage to put in some impressive performances during the Champions League run.

It is, perhaps, for that reason why Tottenham are now circling, and it could give Villarreal the opportunity they need to sign Giovani Lo Celso permanently.

Lo Celso is worth more than Estupinan, but by trading the left-back, the Yellows could secure a hefty discount.

Given Estupinan’s mixed form and the fact Alfonso Pedraza just got a new contract, it’s likely Villarreal would sell if Tottenham were to give them the chance to make their money back on the 24-year-old this summer.

Though, that could leave the Yellows a little short at left-back, with Xavi Quintilla being linked with another exit following his loan return.

Villarreal do have Alberto Moreno for cover, but it’s unlikely Unai Emery will be satisfied with those options alone.