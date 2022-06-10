 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arnaut Danjuma makes ‘downgrade’ promise amid Liverpool transfer rumours

The Winger has been linked with a summer exit

Arnaut Danjuma has spoken out amid transfer links with Liverpool.

The Villarreal winger is being heavily linked with a move this summer, despite only arriving from Bournemouth last season.

The winger arrived at Estadio de la Ceramica as the club’s second most expensive signing in history.

And while ha has had his injury issues, he has not disappointed, becoming the club’s top scorer in their Champions League history.

His form has led to interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United this summer, and there have been reports that the Yellows are willing to sell to make more than a £20million profit.

But after admitting he had seen interest previously, Danjuma has taken a step back to make it clear there has been no formal interest, claiming he is ‘happy’ in Castellon.

“It’s a bit of a funny story, to be fair,” he told Sky Sports.

“We’ve all read what has been said in the press, but I am a quick learner. I did an interview in Holland saying I’m aware of the interest.

“They asked me if I was aware of it and I am, as everyone is. I’m aware of it, you are aware of it because it has been in the press. My phone literally went off all the time.

“In that sense, I am aware of it because of the media but I never actually confirmed the interest from Liverpool because the only one that confirms it to me is my team.

“I haven’t heard anything from my team and as it stands now, I am enjoying my football at Villarreal. I am really happy there. We had a fantastic season.

“Unai Emery has been fantastic to me. The striking coach has been fantastic to me. The entire club has been unbelievable to me so I’d never in that way downgrade the club I’m playing for.”

