Villarreal legend Sergio Asenjo will leave the club at the end of this season.

The long-serving goalkeeper has been at Estadio de la Ceramica since 2014, on a permanent basis, arriving on a year before that on loan.

During that time Asenjo has had a torrid time with injury, suffering four serious ACL injuries, but he has still racked up 193 La Liga appearances (228 including the loan spell), beating each one of those injury issues.

He has been the club’s number one goalkeeper for much of his time at the club, but he has seen less action this season.

After his Europa League heroics last season, Geronimo Rulli took over at number one in La Liga this season, though controversially so amid a disappointing campaign for the Argentine.

Villarreal may well strengthen at goalkeeper this summer, but in any case, still only 32, Asenjo will feel he is deserving of more regular opportunities.

For that reason, he will leave the club at the end of his contract, on June 30, and he will do so with admiration aplenty from Villarreal fans.

The goalkeeper has been a huge asset for the club, and he has been a part of a hugely successful period.

No other goalkeeper has made more appearances for the Yellows, and he will go down as a club legend for his contributions during his nine seasons at La Ceramica.

Gracias, Sergio, and all the very best for the future.