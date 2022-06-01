Villarreal have already released their new Joma kits for next season.

We usually have to wait until well into the summer to see the new threads, but Yellows fans have been treated to an early release.

Unai Emery’s men will be competing on three fronts next season, with La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa Conference League on the agenda.

And they will do so in a very sharp-looking kit which is, of course, all yellow.

The dark blue trim remains, but it is more subtle than last year’s edition.

The new trim trails around the edge of the V-neck collar, as well as covering the very edges of the sleeves.

The new shorts are all yellow, while the socks have a very small dark blue trim.

First-team star Yeremy Pino and Femenino star Paola Soldevila modelled the new kits, which are already available through the online and in-person store.

The two players posed with construction materials amid ongoing works at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The promotional motto for the kits is ‘Creating tomorrow’, and the club say they will release the away and third kits ‘shortly’.

You can see another image of the kits below.