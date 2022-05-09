Villarreal will update supporters on their plans to remodel Estadio de la Ceramica this week.

The Yellow Submarine have overhauled their stadium a number of times over the course of the club’s history, and a number of times since Fernando Roig’s arrival in 1997.

And it’s about that time again, with Villarreal opting to upgrade their dwelling once more.

Under new plans, it’s understood the main works will revolve around the Fondo Norte, or North Stand, which houses home and away fans.

Currently, the bottom tier of the stand, where the home fans sit, is not covered from rain, and the club want to change that.

Villarreal want to make La Ceramica eligible to host a Super Cup final, and to do that, all seats must be covered from rain.

The idea is that the stadium will become a ‘complete bowl’, but the capacity is not set to change.

Instead, the remodel will put more space between seats, as well as upgrading current seats to make for a more comfortable experience for home and away fans.

The remodel is expected to take until January 2023, beginning over the summer.

For the start of the new season until the new year, Villarreal are expected to play at Levante’s Cuitat de Valencia, around an hour from Vila-real.

It’s unclear whether the Yellows will ask for their fixtures to be tilted to allow more away games to be played in the first half of the season, as a number of teams have done in the past due to stadium works.

We will know more on Wednesday at 11am Spanish time, when Villarreal will officially present the plans to supporters in a special press conference, along with IDOM, who have been contracted to carry out the works.