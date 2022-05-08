Villarreal concede stoppage time equaliser to draw with Sevilla

Villarreal conceded late against Sevilla to give up what would have been a huge three points.

The Yellow Submarine went into their tough-looking home tie with Sevilla knowing they had a unique opportunity in the race for Europa League football.

Both Real Betis and Real Sociedad lost this weekend, while eighth place Athletic Club, who were only a point behind, could only draw.

Unai Emery’s men looked desperate to take advantage of the opportunity from minute one, dominating Sevilla with a high-energy performance.

Samu Chukwueze terrorised full-back Marcos Acuna and was unlucky not to score early on when he hit the crossbar.

It looked like it would be one of those days for Villarreal as they continued to press but without reward.

They even had a goal chalked off when Jules Kounde headed into his own net.

Boulaye Dia, who was just offside, pressured Kounde into the header, and VAR spotted his positioning on review.

The goal did eventually come, however, when the ball dropped to Giovani Lo Celso just outside the six-yard boss.

The Argentine, who has been excellent since arriving on loan from Tottenham, produced a fine finish, volleying the ball into the floor and up in the Sevilla net.

That should have been that, but Villarreal produced a poor piece of marking to concede an equaliser five minutes into added time.

Kounde nudged the second ball home from close range and Villarreal once again managed to take home less than they deserved - a habit of theirs this season.

The Yellows are now three points behind Real Sociedad, but they do still have to play La Real at home, as well as Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona away.