Villarreal boss Unai Emery is making no bones about the importance of his side’s clash with Sevilla.

The Yellow Submarine are now back concentrating on La Liga following their brave effort against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

Villarreal are currently seventh in the table, occupying a Europa Conference League position, but they would like to climb into the Europa League spots.

They are currently four points behind Real Sociedad in sixth and six points behind Real Betis in fifth spot with just four games remaining.

The Yellows have a particularly difficult run-in, facing third-placed Sevilla this weekend ahead of games against Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

For that reason, even seventh place is not guaranteed, with Athletic Club lurking just one point behind.

Villarreal must keep their nerve through their tricky fixture list, and they do usually perform better against better opposition.

But in case his men need reminding, Emery has placed a great deal of importance on this Sunday’s home clash with his former club, Los Nervionenses.

“We concentrate on this game, it is going to be decisive, depending on what we do and what our rivals do,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“If we win, there are various options and it depends on us, and if we lose, it’s complicated.

“Sevilla is a difficult rival that are having a very good season.”