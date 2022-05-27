Villarreal’s summer transfer window has started with a misfire.

The Yellow Submarine will be keen to improve their squad this summer to give La Liga a much better go next season.

And at some point, there may be transfers they are obligated to complete, with Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma both attracting interest.

But one of Unai Emery’s early attempts to improve his front line has come up short.

According to Marca, Villarreal submitted an offer to land Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

Origi is out of contract this summer and will leave Anfield in search of more regular playing time having become a fan favourite on Merseyside.

But Villarreal’s proposal was rejected by the striker, who has decided to join freshly crowned Serie A champions AC Milan.

The decision will be a no-brainer for Origi, in many ways, with Milan guaranteed Champions League football next season, while Villarreal are headed for the Conference League.

There is also the pedigree of a club like Milan, and Origi should have opportunities, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic out with a long-term injury, which will continue well into next season, if he decided to continue playing.

Villarreal will now have to look elsewhere for a new forward, and this season did make it crystal clear that they need more depth there.

Gerard Moreno’s injury troubles - which saw him miss more than half the summer - cost the Yellows dearly in La Liga, with the likes of Boulaye Dia and Paco Alcacer struggling to fill the void, while Danjuma struggled out of position when asked to play the central role.