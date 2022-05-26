Villarreal have confirmed a new deal for one of their key stars.

The Yellow Submarine will already be planning for summer transfers, but they have some contract business to take of first.

And as part of that, a deal has been wrapped up to keep Alfonso Pedraza around long-term.

The left-back joined Villarreal as a 15-year-old before graduating from the cantera, and following loan spells at the likes of Leeds United, he has become a staple of the first-team.

Pedraza has impressed with his attacking play from full-back, and he has also become more defensively secure over the last two seasons.

He scored four and assisted seven this season, including three goals in as many games to finish the season.

His reward is a new deal, committing until 2026, adding another year to his contract having previously been tied down until 2025.

“I am very satisfied,” he said, speaking of the new deal.

“Being a full-back, I have been able to help a lot with my goals, It’s a shame that the season ended, but we are happy to have achieved the European objective and we are already concentrated on setting new goals for ourselves in the new season.”