Villarreal Femenino season round-up amid successful safety bid

It’s been a long journey for Villarreal Femenino this season.

After their stupendous start, they were stripped of six points which were later returned.

They have had their up and downs, but have managed to attain their objective - remaining in Primera for another season.

Their last 5 matches brought a bit of everything. They started with the first goal of Salma, an authentic golazo, but they lost against Barça 6-1.

They later hosted Sporting Huelva for a draw before hitting the road for another draw, this time against Eibar.

This point was great as they were mathematically safe at this point, having the goal-average against Eibar in their favor.

And what better way to celebrate it than winning against Betis in the Ciudad Deportiva!

They ended the league campaign losing against Real Madrid in what some people have called a controversial penalty. Nevertheless, Villarreal will continue their stay at the top flight for another season

Their debut at Primera has ended with a record of eight wins, five draws and 17 losses, having scored 29 goals and conceded 63.

Their numbers, in term of goalscoring and goalstopping prowess need to be addressed, as their numbers are closer to teams relegated, and the aim for the club should be to aim for a more comfortable finish in the league next time around.

The top scorer has been Sheila with eight goals, a good distance from the top scorers of the league, Oshoala and Geyse which have scored 20 goals for Barcelona and Madrid, respectively.

Tere Morató and Belén Martínez has tied in second position with five goals each, and behind them is Salma, who has netted three times in only 524 minutes.

As an aside, taking into account all the women’s teams of Villarreal, here are their summary

Villarreal B - They have remained in the 3rd level of Spain, but as they are creating a new 3rd level, they will downgrade to the 4th level

Villarreal C - Akin to a U19. Mid-table at the 4th level, top flight of the Valencian Community. As happens with the B team, this new level will make it a downgrade to 5th level

Villarreal D - Akin to a U15. Newly created, they have won the league at the 6th level, gaining promotion. As has happened with the others, will be playing at the 6th level due to the re-structuration at national level

Here’s how next season will look in terms of division placings:

Primera (1) - Villarreal

Segunda (2) and Tercera (3) - Without a team

Primera Nacional (4) - Villarreal B

Autonómica (5) - Villarreal C

Primera Regional (6) - Villarreal D

Segunda Regional (7) - Without a team

Of course, for next season, the priority should be remaining in primera and at least the promotion of the B team, to bring closer the gap between A and B team.

And at grassroots levels:

Villarreal U13 - Has won the U15 women league

Villarreal 8-a-side - Competing at the U11 men league, mid-table