Villarreal’s European success has earned them huge amounts of money.

The Yellow Submarine won the Europa League in the 2020/21 season, claiming their first ever European title.

And they took that momentum into the Champions League this season, surprising just about everyone.

Unai Emery’s men reached the semi-finals, defeating Juventus and Bayern Munich on their way to the final four, and they gave Liverpool a real scar when they got there.

Villarreal fell short in the semi-finals, but it was a superb run, and they managed to add to their kitty by making it to the penultimate stage.

According to 2PlayBook, the Yellows earned €33million from their Europa League campaign, across rewards and TV money.

And this season, they have racked up an impressive €57.6million from their Champions League efforts, based on prize money alone.

That’s a combined total of €90.6million from European efforts alone, and Villarreal also earn significant amounts from La Liga.

As we come out of a pandemic, that’s a fine return for the Yellows, who also received a large amount of money as part of the CVC deal, and part of that money will be spend on the new stadium project.

The majority of the CVC money has to be spent on ‘infrastructure’ rather than transfers or squad improvements.

The money was given upfront to La Liga clubs who signed up for the cost of 10% of TV revenues over 25 years.