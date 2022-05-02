Villarreal have a fresh injury concern ahead of Tuesday night’s huge Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The Yellow Submarine need an against-all-odds upset against Jurgen Klopp’s men, 2-0 down from the first leg and needing to turn things around at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Ahead of the semi-final second leg, Unai Emery’s men have been given some good news on the injury front, with Gerard Moreno, Raul Albiol and Francis Coquelin all in training.

Moreno has been out for around two weeks, while Albiol and Coquelin picked up knocks at Anfield, missing the weekend’s defeat to Alaves.

But in more concerning news, Arnaut Danjuma, Villarreal’s top scorer in the Champions League, missed this morning’s training session.

The club explained that Danjuma missed the weekend’s game through rest, but they are now saying he has an aggravation in the same foot that kept him out for a number of weeks earlier in the season.

The Dutchman struggled in the first leg, but he has been a difference-maker in the Champions League this season, and if he does miss out, it will be a huge blow for Unai Emery.

Villarreal need their best attacking options available if they are going to turn this one around.

Losing Danjuma would be a big concern, though it’s not clear whether the Netherlands international will miss out just yet.