Villarreal have received three fresh injury boosts ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The Yellow Submarine take on Jurgen Klopp’s men at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday night, needing to come back from a two-goal deficit.

Despite a less than impressive away performance, there is plenty of belief around Vila-real that there could be another miracle around the corner.

And as Unai Emery looks to plot that miracle, he has welcome three players back to training.

Gerard Moreno, who missed the first leg, and both Raul Albiol and Francis Coquelin, who picked up knocks at Anfield, are all training.

It’s hoped all three can return, but the biggest risk is Moreno, who has struggled with hamstring issues all season, missing the last fortnight a reoccurrence of previous issues.

Concerningly, Arnaut Danjuma did not train on Monday morning, but it may not be injury related.

The Dutchman missed the defeat to Alaves on Saturday, but only out of rotation, with no injury issue at play for that particular decision.

Yeremy Pino also missed training, and the youngster is not expected to be fit for the Liverpool clash.

Alberto Moreno is the only other absence as he continues to nurse a long-term knee issue.