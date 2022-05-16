Villarreal have officially missed out on Europa League football for next season following their defeat to Real Sociedad.

The Yellow Submarine needed to see off La Real on Sunday at home to move level on points with their top six rivals heading into the final day.

Instead, they fell out of the equation altogether, and that’s despite taking a first-half lead through a superb Francis Coquelin volley.

La Real equalised in the second half after yet another costly Geronimo Rulli error, with Alexander Isak tapping home after the Argentine let the ball run past him to the back post.

And after a number of errors to give the ball away in midfield and then in defence, Real Sociedad found a winner through Martin Zubimendi.

The second goal confirmed Europa League qualification for the visitors, while Villarreal are not guaranteed any European football at all just yet.

Villarreal must better Athletic Club’s result on the final day to seure a Europa Conferene League spot.

The Yellows face Barcelona away from home, while Athletic, who are one point behind but in possession of the head-to-head advantage, face Sevilla away.