La Liga Matchday 37 Odds and Predictions

The first rule about bad week of predictions club is that we don’t talk about a bad week of predictions. Let’s just say that after hovering at or above 50% for most of the year that was not the case last week and hasn’t been the case for most of the last month because the end of a football season is the sort of insanity that is apparently beyond a purely mathematical equation.

Matchday 37

Both Villarreal and Real Sociedad won their matches last week but realistically it boils down to this. If Villarreal win their last two matches of the season they are guaranteed to go to the Europa League. Real Sociedad won’t have any tiebreaks against us and so the simplest way they can stop us from finishing ahead of them without help is by beating us this weekend.

Their last match is against Atletico Madrid, ours is against Barcelona. If we both lose that last match then this game will be the one who decides it. Villarreal absolutely must win this match and it’s going to take some doing because even without Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad are a good team.

Elsewhere around the league, Sevilla is a point away from securing a top four spot, with Atleti and Athletic Club left to play. If Villarreal only get a point in their last two matches and Athletic club beats Sevilla and Osasuna, no European nights for us next year.

Levante is officially relegated, they play Alaves this weekend in a matchup the Basque side has to win. Then, Alaves go play Cadiz while Mallorca ends their year with Rayo and Osasuna. Both are trying to catch Cadiz who has Real Madrid as their other match.

The relegation battle is going to be absolute mayhem, with even Granada and Getafe not totally safe.