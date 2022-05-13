Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma’s release clause appears to be less than first thought.

Danjuma became the Yellows’ second biggest signing of all time when he arrived from Bournemouth last summer.

The Dutchman joined for a touch under €25million, and in the Champions League, particularly, he has not disappointed.

Danjuma has become the highest-scoring Yellow in that competition across this season, scoring six times to help Villarreal to the semi-finals.

In La Liga, he has managed 10 goals, but amid a reoccurring foot injury, he has only managed 17 starts.

Due to injuries to Gerard Moreno, he has also been asked to play out of position, centrally, a few too many times.

And perhaps for that reason, Villarreal may not have seen the best of Danjuma, and they may never get to,

The player’s agent spoke out this week, claiming there is a ‘50% chance’ his client would move on this summer.

And Marca have followed that up by claiming that the winger’s release clause actually stands at €54million, rather than the €75million first thought.

That could grab the attention of the likes of Liverpool, who have been linked with a transfer ahead of this summer.

And should big clubs come calling, and indeed should they meet that release clause, Villarreal are unlikely to put up a big fight.

Of course, at that point, all the Yellows can do is offer a new contract with a bigger release clause.

But Danjuma is unlikely to stay on should a big opportunity come calling, and it wouldn’t be the end of the world for Villarreal.

The winger is a talent, but he is a replaceable one, and the Yellow Submarine would have more than doubled their money in the space of 12 months.

And as for a reduced fee, that’s not something the club are going to entertain, especially when they could also receive money for Pau Torres this summer.

The club are financially secure, using part of the CVC payment to pay for the stadium, while also bringing in more than €50 million in Champions League prize money across this season.

Let’s see what the summer brings.