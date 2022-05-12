Villarreal did their bit in the race for sixth place on Thursday evening.

The Yellow Submarine knew they had to win to ensure they remained three points behind sixth-place Real Sociedad heading into Sunday’s clash with the Basque side.

And they did just that, cruising past Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas.

Alfonso Pedraza put the Yellows ahead within three minutes, though Rayo responded with an equaliser from Sergi Guardiola after some poor defending.

Unai Emery’s men were net deterred, though, and Juan Foyth headed home from close range just six minutes later.

Pedraza was involved again in the 38th minute, delivering a superb through ball to set up Paco Alcacer.

The Spain international showed excellent composure to slot home from close range, and it was a goal he badly needed after a disappointing campaign.

That wasn’t the end of the soring in the first half, with Pau Torres sneaking in a fourth, sweeping home a Dani Parejo free-kick in stoppage time of the first half.

The second half was a little more quiet, with Rayo having a goal ruled out when Fran Garcia thought he had got one back.

Pedraza then added a fifth for Villarreal to complete a superb away performance and a superb individual display, scoring two and assisting one.

Onto Sunday’s huge lash with La Real.