Villarreal have confirmed their plans to remodel Estadio de la Ceramica.

There have been mumblings over the stadium remodel for some time, and on Wednesday, the news was confirmed.

Villarreal have now confirmed that the stadium works will begin this summer, concluding at the end of the coming December.

The work will include additional roofing to make sure all seats are covered from rain, while making the stadium a complete bowl.

Houses have been purchased behind the Fondo Norte to place a new roof over the top of the stand, covering the bottom tier and linking it with the rest of the stadium.

New VIP boxes and a club museum will also be put in, but the capacity will not change.

Instead, Villarreal have decided to replace every single seat, while adding more space between each one to make for a more comfortable experience for supporters.

Until the works are completed, the Yellows will play around an hour up the road at Levante’s Cuitat de Valencia.

The club will also ask La Liga to place more home games in the second half of next season’s schedule, and they will be helped by the fact La Liga will take a break in late November to allow for the World Cup, resuming after Christmas.

President Fernando Roig said of the upcoming works: “Villarreal is always in total and absolute growth.

“We started in the 97/98 season. During all these reforms, we have never stopped playing a game in our stadium, but now, the scope of the work does not allow it, that’s why We took advantage of this year’s World Cup.

“In 2005, we remodeled before playing the Champions League, in 2009, the visiting grandstand and in 2017, the Ceramic Stadium.

“Later, in 2019, thanks to the collaboration of the Hortensia Herrero Foundation and Mercadona, incorporated the two sculptures by Jaume Plensa in the Plaza del Estadio.”

The works are set to cost 35 million euros, with Villarreal using part of their CVC loan to pay for the improvements.