Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann made an honest admission after his side’s defeat to Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine secured another memorable night in Europe on Wednesday when they defeated Bundesliga champions Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final clash.

A goal from Arnaut Danjuma was enough to secure the win, and Villarreal could quite easily have scored a second and a third.

Unai Emery’s men were expected to put on a defensive display, but it was quite the opposite, and they wound up dominating their supposedly superior opponents.

It was a superb performance that left visitors Bayern dumfounded, unable to create anything of note, even with the presence of Robert Lewandowski, who has scored more than 80 goals across the last two seasons alone.

After the game, Bayern boss Nagelsmann, who cut a lost figure on the sidelines, admitted his side deserved nothing but a defeat at Estadio de la Ceramica.

“It’s a typical match against a Spanish team, who have good players and make few mistakes,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“They have quality with the ball. On the wings, we have not been intense and we have lacked penetration, we did not do diagonals well, either.

“Nothing worked for us and we had few chances. We deserved to lose.”

He added: “We had two or three losses of the ball that created chances for them.

“The aggression is an issue, of course. We have had difficulties and we lost the ball unnecessarily.”