Villarreal boss Unai Emery has sent a warning to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash.

The Yellow Submarine take on Bayern at home this evening in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Villarreal are undoubtedly the underdogs again as they search for an upset against one of the favourites to win this season’s competition.

And a good result at home will be vital for them if they want to have a chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

One of they keys to achieving that will be to keep Bayern superstar Lewandowski quiet, and this will be no easy task, with the Poland international scoring more than 40 goals in each of his last two seasons.

But armed with Raul Albiol and Pau Torres, who largely limited Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic to crumbs in the last round, Emery is confident.

“We have two centre-backs who are accustomed to playing against these rivals,” the Yellows boss said in his pre-match press conference.

“One for a long time in Albiol and the other (Pau Torres) is gaining more and more experience with the national team and in the Champions League.

“We try to help the players. To give steps. When we faced Vlahovic, I told Pau that it was his moment.

“Now Lewandowski, Miller, Sane arrive. They are games for them (the defenders).

“We don’t look with astonishment. If we are here, it’s because we are good. It’s another challenge.”

Speaking about the tie more generally, Emery added: “We want to live naturally, inside of what we have done and deserved, to continue working.

“We have left behind Atalanta, Young Boys. We have managed a trajectory also in the Europe League and Super Cup. All this experience or learning.

“We have to have a perfect game.”