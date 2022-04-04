Bayern Munich will be without three key players for their trip to Vila-real this week.

Villarreal take on the Bundesliga champions on Wednesday night at Estadio de la Ceramica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie.

The Yellow Submarine have been in poor form in La Liga, but they have impressed throughout this season in Europe, and they know the first leg will be key to pulling off any sort of upset in this tie.

Interestingly, heading into the first leg, Bayern have a number of injury issues, with Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich already ruled out.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski did shake off a rib injury over the weekend, but that boost was followed by more bad news.

That’s because midfielder Corentin Tolisso has been ruled out of the clash - and likely the second leg as well - following a muscular tear.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann will provide a further injury update when he speaks to the media tomorrow, but Bayern are far from in good shape heading into this one, fitness wise.

It’s another question when it comes to form, with the Bundesliga champions thrashing Freburg 4-1 over the weekend with four different scorers.

Meanwhile, Villarreal lost to bottom club Levante with their form in games preceding European outings continuing to disappoint.

The Yellow Submarine will be hoping to make up for that defeat with a big result on Wednesday night against a very impressive Bayern side in front of a packed out La Ceramica.