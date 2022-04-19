On the Spot Report: Valencia terrible as Villarreal ease to victory

There’s really not much to say here. We won an early penalty on a blatant handball, scored another goal off one of the dozen or so times we broke Valencia’s high line in the first half, and basically put it on cruise control for over an hour.

The XI chosen by Jose Bordalas and the lazily simplistic tactics that went with it were nothing short of a lack of professionalism by a manager at this level. A youth team that only gets together on weekends would have more tactical nous and with so many young players that had barely played together on the pitch at once they never looked to be serious challengers for any sort of result at all in this match.

Both teams will move on to their bigger matches, with Valencia playing in a Copa Del Rey final on Saturday and Villarreal playing Liverpool FC in the Champions League next week. Neither will think much about this result after today but the side that took this game a little bit more seriously came away with the points.

Samu Chukwueze and Yeremy Pino will both feel like they should have scored in this match, Danjuma will feel like he should have at least gotten his hat trick, but none of that matters too terribly much. We got three points, a clean sheet, and most of the relevant players for next week came off the pitch early uninjured, that’s all that really matters here.

Join us tonight as we talk about this match but also about Liverpool in a La Liga content creators livestream to benefit Ukraine relief.