La Liga Matchday 33 Odds and Predictions

We’ve had an abysmal couple of weeks in trying to predict matches in La Liga, just three correct results in the last two weeks combined. Part of this, according to Charlie, seems to be stemming from the fact that lower table sides are getting more and more desperate, causing them to punch above their weight. Some of the mid table sides, simultaneously, are getting apathetic and a few of us have been rotating for Europe. All in all, the result has been utter chaos and the bettor books have been doing better than us but still pretty poorly themselves.

Matchday 33

A couple of pretty firm draws predicted this week, including our derbi with Valencia. I know that would probably suit them just fine, but we really rather need the three points. La Real are heavy favorites over FC Barcelona after the latter completely wet themselves against Cadiz, and Levante are strong favorites over Sevilla who are coming off a heartbreaking defeat against Real Madrid.

Our heaviest favorite, though, is Real Betis over Elche, and a win there would be a nice boost to their top four hopes. Atletico Madrid have taken bad losses at many points this year but the model doesn’t think they will do so against Granada. Real Ma

drid all but sealed the title with their comeback win over the weekend but a win against Osasuna would further reinforce that. The battles of note this week are Granada, Mallorca, and Cadiz all trying to avoid 18th place, Betis and Atletico dancing for fourth and this weekend we find out if the race for 7th actually means anything. It would be pretty wild to face Liverpool knowing that if we don’t win the Champions League we may not make Europe at all next season.

Thoughts?