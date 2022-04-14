La Liga Matchday 32 Odds and Predictions

I don’t mean to be a downer on the UCL hype train... but if we don’t start winning some freakin points in La Liga we’re going to have zero European fun next year at all. Somehow, Real Sociedad have opened up a massive gap on us SINCE Oyarzabal went down with an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. A fully rotated XI getting a point against Athletic Club was fair enough, but we need to stack up the wins the rest of the way.

The record last week of our prediction model was equally dire, 2/10 correct.

Matchday 32

It’s a lousy week to be a road side according to our prediction model with only two of them predicted to win, and those being Mallorca and Rayo. For our rotting interests, either a tie between La Real and Betis or a Betis win would suit us the best, but that only matters if we can beat Getafe. I hate playing Getafe. Hate it. It’s like they are always out to hurt our players. We should also be rooting pretty heavily for Celta Vigo this week because they could provide us a little bit of breathing space in 7th.

FC Barcelona and Sevilla are both twelve points behind Real Madrid, but Barca has a match in hand so practically speaking they are solidly in second place. If Real Madrid drop points to Sevilla and Barcelona take all three at Cadiz, we might actually have an interesting final few weeks in terms of a title race.

Thoughts?