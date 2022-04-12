Unai Emery has warned his Villarreal side to expect a much more difficult Bayern Munich side this evening.

They Yellow Submarine are already in Bavaria ahead of their Champions League quarter final second leg clash with the Bundesliga champions.

Villarreal are attempting to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for only the second time in their history.

And they already have a 1-0 lead thanks to Arnaut Danjuma’s winner in the first leg, but Bayern are more than capable of turning around a one-goal deficit at home.

And Emery has warned his men to expect a much better performance from Julian Nagelsmann’s men this time around.

“It is going to be very different to Juventus and the home game,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“It is going to be more complicated. The home performance will be insufficient in Munich, because of that, we should be better.

“We should hold them in defence and to be dangerous in attack. But I expect a different game from the home game.”

Emery was also asked about how he has approached this game with his team.

“I continue to insist on giving normality to play relaxed and motivated,” he added.

“To be here is fine, but I want to get through. That’s what I look for.”

With no away goals, Villarreal will have to draw or win here to progress to the semi-finals, with a one-goal defeat ensuring extra-time.

Crucially, Emery’s men must avoid losing by two or more at the Allianz Arena as they look to protect that lead brought through from the first leg.