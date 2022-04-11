Villarreal frontman Gerard Moreno says he expects the ‘best’ Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

The Yellow Submarine face the Bundesliga champions at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Villarreal take a one-goal lead into the second leg thanks to an Arnaut Danjuma winner in the first leg.

But Bayern have already shown their ability to blow teams away in the second leg this season, doing just that to Salzburg in the Round of 16.

The Yellows will be hoping to avoid that fate with a real chance of making only their second ever semi-final in this competition.

Unai Emery’s men actually made relatively easy work of Bayern in the first leg and should have scored more.

But star man Moreno is expecting much more from Bayern this time around, with that semi-final spot on the line.

“I expect a Bayern that plays for the semi-finals,” he said, as per Diario AS.

“They continue to be the favourites, so we expect the best Bayern.

“We have already seen their capacity and their potential, so we expect the best Bayern.”