Gerard Moreno has issued his verdict on Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski, who appears to be a doubt with injury ahead of next week.

Villarreal face Levante this weekend as they return to La Liga action, but they will already have eyes on next week’s Champions League clash with Bundesliga champions Bayern.

The quarter-final clash is going to be a big test for the Yellow Submarine, who are home in the first leg, on Wednesday evening.

And one of the biggest tasks is going to be keeping Lewandowski quiet, with the striker having netted more than 40 goals across all competitions both this season and last.

“He is one of the best, if he is not the best” said Villarreal star Moreno on Movistar’s #Vamos. “It would be great news if he came to La Liga.

“I hope that he can be here. It’s more difficult for him to come to Villarreal.”

But as we count down the days to the big night at La Ceramica, it seems Lewandowski could be a doubt for the game, which could make things easier for Villarreal.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has said ahead of Bayern’s clash with Freiburg this weekend: “With Lewandowski, we have to see how the rib reacts. We won’t take any risks there.

“Goretzka reacted a bit on the hip, otherwise he trained exceptionally well, and I would love to let him play.”

It will be interesting to see how Lewandowski recovers over the coming days, and even if he does return in time to play, a rib issue, however slight, should give an advantage to the ultra physical Raul Albiol, who will be the striker’s marker on Wednesday night.