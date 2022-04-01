 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gerard Moreno issues Robert Lewandowski verdict as Bayern Munich striker suffers injury blow

Bayern could yet be without their star man on Wednesday night

By JamieKemble
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga
Lewandowski is one of the world’s best strikers
Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gerard Moreno has issued his verdict on Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski, who appears to be a doubt with injury ahead of next week.

Villarreal face Levante this weekend as they return to La Liga action, but they will already have eyes on next week’s Champions League clash with Bundesliga champions Bayern.

The quarter-final clash is going to be a big test for the Yellow Submarine, who are home in the first leg, on Wednesday evening.

And one of the biggest tasks is going to be keeping Lewandowski quiet, with the striker having netted more than 40 goals across all competitions both this season and last.

Juventus v Villarreal CF: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
Moreno will be looking to have a big night of his own
Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“He is one of the best, if he is not the best” said Villarreal star Moreno on Movistar’s #Vamos. “It would be great news if he came to La Liga.

“I hope that he can be here. It’s more difficult for him to come to Villarreal.”

But as we count down the days to the big night at La Ceramica, it seems Lewandowski could be a doubt for the game, which could make things easier for Villarreal.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has said ahead of Bayern’s clash with Freiburg this weekend: “With Lewandowski, we have to see how the rib reacts. We won’t take any risks there.

“Goretzka reacted a bit on the hip, otherwise he trained exceptionally well, and I would love to let him play.”

It will be interesting to see how Lewandowski recovers over the coming days, and even if he does return in time to play, a rib issue, however slight, should give an advantage to the ultra physical Raul Albiol, who will be the striker’s marker on Wednesday night.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...