Villarreal injury update as crunch Juventus clash grows closer

Villarreal have a number of injury issues ahead of next week’s crucial Champions League clash with Juventus.

We are now just over a week away from the Round of 16 second leg clash with The Old Lady in Turin, and the treatment room is looking a little crowded.

The Yellow Submarine do have a La Liga clash with Celta Vigo to think about first, but everyone associated to the Yellows already has an eye on next Wednesday.

After a spirited performance and a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Villarreal have every chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

But injury concerns mean the task in Turin could be much more difficult.

Top scorer Gerard Moreno, who also missed the first leg, is battling away to return, but it will be a race against time.

The team trained behind closed doors today (Tuesday), so Gerard’s progress is hidden for now, though, he is in the final stages of his rehabilitation.

Juan Foyth, who did very well in the first leg - and pretty much every European game since he arrived - is also a doubt after missing the weekend’s defeat to Osasuna.

Foyth has a muscular aggravation and the injury is not serious. It is one that has come and gone all season, and Villarreal will likely keep him rested this weekend with that Juventus game to come, especially with a wealth of options at right-back between Serge Aurier and Mario Gaspar.

Paco Alcacer remains injured having struggled throughout this season with injured.

The former Barcelona frontman continues to struggle from his calf issue, and he too missed the Osasuna clash.

Last but not least, we already know Alberto Moreno will miss the second leg - and indeed the rest of the season - after rupturing his ACL.

It’s not an ideal situation for Villarreal, but on the plus side, they did manage to get a draw and dominate against Juventus without Gerard.

It will be much more difficult to do that in Turin, but for now, there is still hope Emery can get his top scorer back ahead of the big night in Italy.