Villarreal suffer hammer blow as extent of Alberto Moreno’s injury confirmed

Villarreal have confirmed a huge injury blow in the form of Alberto Moreno, who was taken off during the weekend’s defeat to Osasuna.

It was a disappointing weekend for the Yellow Submarine, who failed to take advantage of defeats for both Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

Unai Emery’s lost to Osasuna after an abject away performance, slipping further behind Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in what was the first big slip-up for a number of weeks following a fine run of form.

But the result wasn’t the only sucker-punch, with Alberto Moreno going down with a concerning-looking injury.

Moreno actually managed to walk off the pitch, but it has now been confirmed that he has suffered an ACL rupture on his right leg.

It is a crushing blow for the Spaniard, who was enjoying his best season in some time, thriving in a move advanced role.

Moreno has suffered from injury issues in the past, previously suffering an ACL in his left leg.

It is not uncommon for players to suffer serious injury to the ACL on the opposite knee later on, and Moreno has now fallen victim to that trend.

The club confirmed the injury in a statement today, and Moreno has already made a statement of his own.

He wrote on twitter: “The tests are done, the worst possible news is confirmed. I have a torn the cruciate ligament and will be off the pitch for a while.

“Now it’s time to get up and get ahead with positivity and always with a smile. Thanks for the messages. Always Endavant Villarreal.”

Moreno will now miss the rest of the season with the aim of returning before the end of the year. The typical recovery time for this injury is around eight to nine months.

Speedy recovery, Alberto!