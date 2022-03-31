Villarreal are set to sell out their Champions League home clash with Bayern Munich.

The Yellow Submarine are now less than a week away from their home leg with the Bundesliga giants.

Unai Emery’s men made easy work of Juventus in the last round, defying the odds with a comfortable away win in Turin.

And their reward is a date with Bundesliga champions Bayern in the quarter-finals.

The clash is a hugely exciting one for Villarreal, who have only made this stage of the competition twice previously.

And fans are buying up tickets in their droves, keen to get a glimpse of one of the favourites for this year’s competition.

As reported by Diario AS, around 20,000 tickets have already been purchased, with less than 2,500 remaining just under a week before the big day.

Season ticket holders snapped up the best part of 15,000 tickets, offered significant discount on tickets.

General sale started on Wednesday, and tickets are selling like hot cakes.

The Yellow Submarine expect to fully sell out Estadio de la Ceramica ahead of Wednesday night, with only 22,500 tickets available to home fans.

Fans are also being offered the chance to see the away leg, though due to flight restrictions in Bavaria, the only option is a Є700 trip with the club, which includes travel, a match ticket and a hotel for two nights.

Take up on the away game is not likely to be big given the cost of the trip, but a sell out almost guaranteed for the home leg, it’s going to be some occasion next week for the home leg.