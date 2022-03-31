La Liga Matchday 30 Odds and Predictions

It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these and we had a pretty miserable outing last time. We went 3/10 on results, the bettors went 4/10, For the season we are at 5.07 correct results per week to the bettors 5.31.

Matchday 30

Seeing that ‘30’ on the matchday always signals in my brain that we are down to the short rows of the season. Time is running out and if teams are going to make a move in any of the relevant races now is the time to do them. Villarreal is favored over a very desperate Levante team and both teams need a win there pretty badly. I think it should make for good and intense football. Cadiz is favored over Valencia, Getafe and Mallorca are supposed to draw, and other than that the home teams are favored across the board. The biggest favorites this week are Barcelona being given an 87% chance to win at home versus Sevilla, which is a result that would put the Culers above the Andalusian side in the table. Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 15 La Liga matches, but seven out of the last ten have been draws. Xavi’s side, meanwhile, have been playing the best football in La Liga over the last couple months and obliterated El Clasico rivals Real Madrid their last time out.

If Espanyol could upset the prediction and get a result against Real Sociedad, it would be a massive boost to Villarreal. We need to stay within touching distance of La Real because in matchday 37 we go head to head in what very well may determine 6th place barring a Real Betis collapse. Depending on how Betis vs Valencia goes in the April 23rd Copa Del Rey final, 7th place could be out of Europe entirely.

Thoughts?