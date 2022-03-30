 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villarreal star Etienne Capoue sends message to Bayern Munich ahead of Champions League clash

The Yellow Submarine take on Bayern next week

Juventus v Villarreal CF: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
Capoue has his eyes on Bayern
Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Villarreal star Etienne Capoue has made it clear he is not scared by Bayern Munich.

The Yellow Submarine will already have one eye on next week’s huge Champions League quarter-final clash with the Bundesliga champions.

Unai Emery’s men made relatively easy work of Juventus in the Round of 16, and their reward for that win is a date with an ultra talented Bayern side.

It’s going to be a very difficult outing for Villarreal, and there is no doubt that next week’s home leg will be key if the Yellow Submarine are to get a result over both legs.

Juventus v Villarreal CF: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
Capoue is key for Villarreal in the midfield anchor role
Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And ahead of the clash, midfielder Capoue has made it clear that, while Bayern are a top side, he is going into the tie with no fear.

“I don’t fear anyone. At 33 years of age, to play against Bayern is a dream,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“We are going to enjoy, though, we are going to suffer, that is the truth.

“They have a play that’s very difficult to contain.

“If we don’t have fear, and we are going at full speed, at home we can get a good result.”

Bayern are many people’s favourites to win this season’s Champions League, but it’s not the first time Villarreal have been all-but written off.

And whether they succeed or not, reaching this stage alone will be seen as a huge achievement for the Yellows, who have nothing to lose as this stage of the competition.

