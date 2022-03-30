Villarreal star Etienne Capoue has made it clear he is not scared by Bayern Munich.

The Yellow Submarine will already have one eye on next week’s huge Champions League quarter-final clash with the Bundesliga champions.

Unai Emery’s men made relatively easy work of Juventus in the Round of 16, and their reward for that win is a date with an ultra talented Bayern side.

It’s going to be a very difficult outing for Villarreal, and there is no doubt that next week’s home leg will be key if the Yellow Submarine are to get a result over both legs.

And ahead of the clash, midfielder Capoue has made it clear that, while Bayern are a top side, he is going into the tie with no fear.

“I don’t fear anyone. At 33 years of age, to play against Bayern is a dream,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“We are going to enjoy, though, we are going to suffer, that is the truth.

“They have a play that’s very difficult to contain.

“If we don’t have fear, and we are going at full speed, at home we can get a good result.”

Bayern are many people’s favourites to win this season’s Champions League, but it’s not the first time Villarreal have been all-but written off.

And whether they succeed or not, reaching this stage alone will be seen as a huge achievement for the Yellows, who have nothing to lose as this stage of the competition.