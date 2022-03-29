Villarreal starlet Yeremy Pino scores first Spain senior goal

Yeremy Pino has scored his first goal for Spain to continue his rapid rise.

The 19-year-old Villarreal star keeps racking up impressive achievements having secured a spot in the Spain senior squad over the last year.

He started in the Europa League final as Villarreal won the competition last season, and this term, he become the second youngest player to score four goals in a single La Liga outing.

Yeremy scored four in one half, and he has now proven his scoring form on the international stage after making a fourth senior appearance for La Roja.

After managing an assist against Albania over the weekend, he came off the bench to score in a 5-0 friendly win over Iceland at Riazor this evening.

Yeremy came in off the wing to head home from Jordi Alba’s cross, showing great positional awareness.

A fantastic occasion for the Villarreal star as he continues his rapid rise at the very top level.

“The team and the coach give me the confidence I need,” he said after the game.

“The excitement and each game is a final for us, we are always trying to win. From Albania we are thinking of Qatar. All the games are important to strengthen us.

“Thanks to the good cross from Alba, I could score with the header.”

Congratulations, Groguet.