Villarreal fans are getting behind their team in their droves ahead of an exiting couple of weeks.

The Yellow Submarine will resume their chase for European football in La Liga this weekend, when the international break finally draws to a close this week.

And they will follow up a trip to face local rivals Levante with a Champions League quarter-final first leg tie with Bayern Munich at home.

Tickets for the Bayern clash are already on sale for season ticket holders, who are not waiting around to secure their spot at the game.

The club have already announced that they have sold more than 13,000 tickets for the home leg ahead of tickets going on general sale later this week.

Villarreal are expecting the game to be completely sold out ahead of matchday for that one.

The club have also confirmed that more than 600 fans will make the short trip to the Cuitat de Valencia to see the derby with Levante this weekend, with tickets still on sale.

Interestingly, fans will have to travel to the Cuitat de Valencia to see their team in action for the first half of next season, due to plans to remodel Estadio de la Ceramica.

It’s great to see Groguets getting behind their men for what will be a big few weeks for the club, both in La Liga and the Champions League.