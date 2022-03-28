Villarreal president Fernando Roig is preparing to announce the new Estadio de la Ceramica project.

The home of the Yellow Submarine is once again set for an uplift following its most recent remodelling in 2016.

Villarreal plan to use part of the CVC loan to improve the stadium to a level which would make it not only more comfortable for home fans, but at the standard required to host a UEFA Super Cup in years to come.

The plans include putting more space between seats, while completing a more natural bowl by bridging stands and adding an arch to the Fondo Norte (North End) to ensure all seats are covered from the rain, a requirement to host UEFA neutral games.

According to Diario AS, the plans will be confirmed by president Roig in early April, and the plans include Villarreal playing on the road next season.

It’s thought the works will begin in mid-May and to continue until at least late December to early January.

As a result, Villarreal will ask to play the first few games of next season away from home ahead of playing the rest of their home games in the first half of the campaign at Levante’s Cuitat de Valencia.

The idea is to return to a shiny remodelled home ready for after La Liga’s brief winter break, and the start of 2023.

Exciting times.