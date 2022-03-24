Villarreal are said to have set their sights on Rayo Vallecano star Santi Comesaña ahead of this summer

The Yellow Submarine may be firmly concentrated on the tasks at hand, with Unai Emery’s men chasing a La Liga top six and Champions League semi-final spot.

But there is already work going on behind the scenes to strengthen this summer, and one player is already topping the shortlist.

According to Diario AS, Rayo star Comesaña, who has impressed this season, is one of the players being sought.

The report claims Villarreal fully intend on snapping up the 25-year-old this summer.

Comesaña has been with Rayo since 2016, and he has since racked up 155 league appearances.

But he has risen to fame - so to speak - this season, playing a starring role in Rayo’s impressive campaign after their promotion from Segunda.

He has made 33 appearances across all competitions this season, missing only one league game, and he could add much-needed depth to Emery’s midfield amid the presence of the ageing Vicente Iborra, who has lost a step since his serious injury.

Comesaña is only under contract until 2023, which puts Rayo in a vulnerable position, but it seems it is not only Villarreal who are interested.

Cadena Ser claim neighbours Valencia are also interested and that Los Ché have already made contact with Rayo over a possible deal.