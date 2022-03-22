Villarreal are once again looking after their fans following their latest European achievement.

The Yellow Submarine have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for only the third time in their history after seeing off Juventus last week.

Villarreal continue to defy the odds, and their reward is a quarter-final clash with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

On one hand, Bayern represent about the toughest draw Villarreal could have asked for, but on the other, it is a brilliant reward tie.

In the minds of many, the Yellows, from a town of around 50,000 people, have no right to be playing Bayern at this stage of the Champions League.

But here they are. Though, they are in no way forgetting their roots.

After offering hugely discounted tickets for season ticket holders for the last round, the Yellow Submarine are once again looking after members.

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for the Bayern clash for as little as €20.

That price is the cheapest adult ticket, with medium-priced seats at €40 and the most expensive seats at €60.

Discounts remain both for under-25 fans and children, and all season ticket holders’ seats are reserved until the general sale date.

The general ticket prices will be more expensive, but once again, Villarreal are showing their class by looking after their season ticket holders in a time when so many clubs take every opportunity to extort fans with unaffordable prices.

Superb work from the Yellow Submarine.

Season ticket holders can purchase tickets here.