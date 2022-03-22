Unai Emery has admitted his Villarreal side have a big weakness amid their latest slip-up.

The Yellow Submarine have been consistent at home, and indeed in the Champions League this season.

But they haven’t managed to show the same level of consistency against some of the teams they ‘should beat’, despite performing well against the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and others.

That has particularly been the case away from home, with the Yellows losing to Elche, Osasuna and most recently Cadiz over recent weeks.

Those games are costing Villarreal serious ground in the race for European football, and over the weekend, they missed a big chance to move above Real Sociedad in the table.

Instead, they remain seventh following a disappointing defeat to Cadiz, in a game that saw Emery’s men manage just one shot.

And after the game, Emery admitted his team have a big weakness that they must correct.

“La Liga is 38 games. The Champions League gives us a lot of excitement, but the toll is the barrier we don’t break,” he said.

“The teams like Atletico, Barca or Sevilla, they have an experience point more than us that I say is the most difficult barrier to break.

“In the first round, we slipped up against Cadiz and Osasuna, they are games that we have to recover, but we haven’t deserved to.

“We didn’t deserve anything in Elche, Pamplona nor today.

“We are doing it at home and in the Champions League.”