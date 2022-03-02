Villarreal USA has a new site manager!

On January 27th, 2020, Allen made a post announcing me as the site manager for Villarreal USA. At that time we had no idea that a worldwide pandemic was right around the corner and would change all of our lives forever. In just over two years since then, we’ve seen the site’s Twitter handle get a verified blue check, expanded our writer base, and produced content on international academies and the women’s team in addition to our regular men’s first team fare. Most importantly, we’ve celebrated the UEFA Europa League title together.

Since that trophy win, though, my regular life situation and schedule has changed to where I cannot dedicate the time to the site that I think it deserves. Because of this, I began conversations with the higher ups at SB Nation and subsequently with Jamie a couple months ago about transitioning this site to someone better suited to give it the care it needs.

Jamie Kemble is a football writer whose affinity for Villarreal goes all the way back to 2009. He currently lives in Spain and often creates videos for our site live from the ground on matchdays. He is knowledgeable not just about Villarreal but about the league as a whole as is evidenced by his work at Football Espana. I am extremely excited about the new direction he will take the site in, and I wish him nothing but the best.

Towards ensuring continuing success to the site, I’ll still be around. I will continue to collaborate with Charlie Tuley on our league prediction posts and hopefully get back to doing more of the analytical work that made me enjoy football writing so much in the first place. It is my hope that this shift (as Jamie and I are essentially swapping roles) means more and better content for you as Villarreal fans. The transition becomes official on March 7th, but in the meantime please welcome Jamie as our new site manager! To hear from Jamie directly, check out our latest podcast: