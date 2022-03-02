VUSA Pod #85: Big site news with Jamie and Zach!

Zach will say more about this in a post today, but he is handing over the management of the blog to Jamie Kemble, effective March 7th. Zach will continue to contribute to the site and run our twitter account, among other things.

With Jamie we get someone who is an excellent writer, big Villarreal fan (you’ll hear why). Compared to Yeremi Pino he’s old, compared to Zach, and especially me, he brings youth, enthusiasm, insight, all that stuff. Plus he currently lives in Spain so can catch most of our home matches, at least, live. Welcome, Jamie!!

Speaking of Yeremy, we discuss his breakout match, we sing the praises of the most valuable under-the-radar pickup of the last few years, not just for his play on the pitch, but his overall attitude (Etienne Capoue, of course). And we discuss summer needs, Sergio Asenjo, Pau Torres, etc etc etc.

Plus, the fight for Europe, which this year is especially tight given that there’s only one top-six club (Real Betis) still in the Copa del Rey. Unfortunately some of the clubs just ahead of us are playing well too, so every match is big as we try to push into the top four, or even the top five. Not only do we want to get to Europe again for the special competition, but it may be important this summer if we want to hold on to players who will definitely get offers from other clubs active in Europe. Endavant Villarreal!! (i Benvingut, Jamie!!)