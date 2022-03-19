VUSA Pod #86: Allen and Jamie celebrate a magical night in Turin

Allen and Jamie manage to get their respective time zones to align enough to catch up briefly to review an astonishing night in Turin for the Yellow Submarine and their fans. Three goals in less than 20 minutes gave Villarreal a 4-1 win on aggregate and progression into the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since the 2008-2009 season. Villarreal had a plan and executed it to perfection—of course, now the Submarine will face one of the favorites to win the whole thing, Bayern Munich.

The oddsmakers had Villarreal as slight favorites to defeat Juventus, but this time our opponents will be strongly favored. For Villarreal, there is no pressure, and Jamie is delighted the first leg is at the Ceramica as he’ll be able to attend.

But we can’t forget about the league, either. As Unai Emery said, we have to remember we got into the CL this time by winning the EL, we got into the EL by league placing, so we definitely need to focus on getting into Europe by league position again. Cadiz coming up is the sort of club we’ve had trouble with, so hopefully we won’t have a letdown after Wednesday. ENDAVANT!!!!!