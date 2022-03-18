Villarreal to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals

Villarreal now know they will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Yellow Submarine booked their spot in the last eight of Europe’s premier competition thanks to a superb performance in Turin.

Goals from Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma saw Villarreal defeat Juventus 3-0 away from home, winning 4-1 on aggregate.

The reward is one of the most difficult tasks Unai Emery’s men could have asked for.

The draw was made at midday CET and Villarreal were drawn against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who scored eight goals against Salzburg across two legs in the last round.

Villarreal will play home at Estadio de la Ceramica first, on April 6, whole the return leg will be at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, on April 12.

If the Yellow Submarine do manage to produce another upset, they will face the winner of the quarter-final tie between Liverpool and Benfica in the semi-finals.

Interestingly, Villarreal have only played Bayern twice before, losing 3-1 and 2-0 across group stage games in the Champions League during the 2011/12 season.