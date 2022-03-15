Unai Emery has cautiously confirmed to fitness boosts for Villarreal ahead of Wednesday night’s crucial clash with Juventus.

The Yellow Submarine are potentially just 90 minutes away from a Champions League quarter final, currently locked level after drawing 1-1 with The Old Lady in the first leg.

Villarreal will face the Serie A giants in Turin on Wednesday, and they have a difficult task on their hands.

But it does look as though they will be helped by the availability of two key stars.

Star striker Gerard Moreno has been out over recent weeks with a hamstring injury, and while his return is far from guaranteed, and a start does look unlikely, he will be making the trip to Italy.

“He is in the group, working,” Emery confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

“We already have experiences and we are going to be very prudent in the decision.

“That he is in the group is a help, and if he is on the pitch it’s another help.”

Emery also confirmed that key defender Raul Albiol is in contention after going off with a hamstring strain during the win over Celta over the weekend.

“His presence is very important for us. Even more against an Italian side. His presence is important,” Emery added.

“We had to change him in the break against Celta. Today he is training well.

“Tomorrow we will take the decision. It’s a plus.

“He has handled himself on these stages, he handles himself with his performances and makes us more sure of ourselves.”

Albiol was one of Villarreal’s stand-out players during the first leg, managing Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic excellently, and the Yellow Submarine will be desperate to have him fit for the clash in Turin.