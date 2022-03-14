Villarreal have been handed two fresh injury concerns ahead of this week’s crucial Champions League clash with Juventus.

The Yellow Submarine are just two days away from their Round of 16 second leg clash with The Old Lady in Turin.

The two sides are currently locked level at 1-1 heading into the second leg, and a quarter-final spot lays in wait.

On one hand, Villarreal’s preparation for that game has gone well, with Unai Emery’s men returning to winning ways over the weekend, defeating Celta Vigo.

The win means it is just one defeat in eight games for the Yellows, but injury concerns mean preparation has been far from perfect.

Heading into the weekend, Villarreal were already sweating on star striker Gerard Moreno, who is close to returning, facing a race against time to make it back for Wednesday night.

Beyond Gerard, there is also Juan Foyth, who is battling to return from a hamstring issue, though it looks likely the Argentine will be ready on time.

But on Saturday, there were two fresh blows, with Etienne Capoue missing the Celta clash with a small back issue.

And during the game itself, starting centre-back Raul Albiol was brought off at half-time to rest due to aggravation in his right hamstring.

Albiol was the star of the first leg, keeping Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic quiet following his goal withing the first minute.

Villarreal will now be forced to sweat on the experienced defender’s fitness, though it is hoped the early substitution will give him time to recover on time.

Meanwhile, while nothing has been confirmed, it does appear as though the decision was taken not to risk Capoue with a view to the midfielder being available for the trip to Turin.

We will know more when Emery speaks to the media on Tuesday.