Villarreal boss Unai Emery has issued an injury update ahead of his side’s clash with Celta Vigo this weekend.

The Yellow Submarine suffered an unexpected setback last weekend when they lost to Osasuna amid a fine run of form.

That was Villarreal’s first defeat in seven games, and it was a significant setback to the club’s top four hopes.

Thankfully for the Yellows, plenty of time remains, and while one eye will already be on next week’s Champions League Round of 16 second leg with Juventus, there is an opportunity to get back to winning ways in La Liga this weekend, at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

Ahead of that game, and indeed with a view to the Juventus clash, Emery has issued an injury update, with key men Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth fighting to return in time for the trip to Turin.

“With injuries, we have Alberto (Moreno) out, he will have surgery, and also Paco Alcacer,” Emery said ahead of the Celta clash.

“With Foyth and Gerard, the sensations are good, but we should wait to see if we can count on them or wait to see the situation in the face of these games.

“Weare going to see if they are ready for this game or Juventus, and also for the game for Cadiz.

“Peña can enter the list already because he is fit, though he needs to readapt.

“Coquelin is already ready to enter the team.”

Celta are currently in 10th place and set for a mid-table finish this season after a disappointing start to the campaign.

But with the likes of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina, they are a dangerous prospect.

“They have great players. It is a team that, if I speak of individuals, they have great players and of a lot of quality,” Emery added.

“I see a very difficult game, but we are well and should adapt to what they ask of us and compete.

“It is going to be a game with a team that plays with the football and does not speculate, and I like that.”