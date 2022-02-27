Villarreal 5 (Pino 4!)—Espanyol 1

Villarreal swept aside a poor Espanyol side 5-1 at the Ceramica today with four goals from Yeremy Pino (a perfect hat-trick in the first half, followed by a fourth early in the second). Unai Emery went with Pervis Estupiñan and Serge Aurier as fullbacks flanking the Albiol-Pau central pairing, and the Ecuadorian, especially, was a strong protagonist.

Parejo-Capoue were in the pivote, flanked by Pino and Trigueros; Lo Celso and Danjuma were the strikers. Still not the best use of Danjumagic, but in the circumstances he did OK. Lo Celso had probably the quietest match of any of our attackers, but he was far from poor!

Espanyol just were too passive from the start and Villarreal took advantage. A recitation of Yeremy’s goals pretty much tells the story: Yeremy scored off a header where we attacked quickly, Estupiñan put in an excellent cross and Yeremy outjumped the defender and beat Diego López; Yeremy’s second came from a bounce in the box from a corner, his third came when Vilarreal won the ball back, Diego saved from Capoue but the rebound went right to Yeremy. He added a fourth from a lovely counterattack, Trigueros to Danjuma, Danjuma to Yeremy. Rounded the keeper and there you were.

Boulaye Dia came off the bench and added a nice fifth, and in between there Espanyol got a consolation goal so at least their 1400 supporters had something to celebrate. Apart from a 12th-minute chance that Prado volleyed over, it was pretty much their only good chance.

It was the first four-goal haul in the Primera for any Villarreal player, and the first at any level since 1986. Endavant!