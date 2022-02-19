VUSA Pod #84: Allen and Zach look ahead to Villarreal v Juventus

We recorded this one before the Granada match, but we didn’t focus much on it anyhow. Suffice to say that Zach said we couldn’t really predict who would play, but he was pretty confident we wouldn’t lose, and he was right about that. Though I think if we had remembered Gil Manzano was the referee we would have at least told everyone to expect the match to produce a number of talking points!

Anyhow, what we did talk about was the impending visit of Juventus as well as our push for European football next season, and after the break we talk about the news that Villarreal will be remodeling the Ceramica stadium yet again. This time the big plan is to put a roof all the way around it—whether the incredibly tall away end will come down as part of this I don’t know, but the overall seating capacity will remain unchanged.

And then there’s a bit of sad news—our vice-president (I believe that’s his official title) Sr. Llaneza has announced he has leukemia and everyone at the club is hopeful and supporting him as he faces this challenge. He has stepped back the last couple of years, but José Manuel Llaneza has been at the club even longer than Sr. Roig has, and that’s something. He came in toward the end of the previous ownership group’s tenure and he and Sr. Roig have worked closely together throughout the years. Anyway, we wish him all our best too. Forza Llaneza, Endavant Villarreal!