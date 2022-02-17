Villarreal Women still solidly safe from relegation

Villarreal travelled to Tenerife to visit a team having one of their best seasons, UD Granadilla Tenerife, feeling safer than ever thanks to the return of the deducted points, but also knowing they need to continue winning matches as to improve their current standings.

The first half was hard battled, with Villarreal being more defensive from the ofensive of the rival. But on three minutes, UDG proved to be a real danger, scoring back to back goals to lead the match 2-0 towards the half time.

For the second half, the Groguetes decided to change the plan and started to play a more fast and ofensive approach to the game. Granadilla showcased why they are defending the 3rd place adapting quickly to the new game. Villarreal tried everything to score a goal to put pressure on Granadilla without luck. In the closing moments of the game, a long pass from Lara Mata went straight to the keeper who tried to control it but failed, allowing Villarreal to get closer on the scoreboard. The happiness wouldn’t last for long as two minutes later, Granadilla would score the definitive 3-1 and thus keeping the three points on the Canary Islands.

Villarreal enters the international break with seven points ahead of relegation. After the break, here are the confirmed matches

02/03 - Copa de la Reina Round of 16. Villarreal vs Real Sociedad at Mini Estadi

06/03 - 23º Jornada. Villarreal vs Levante

Of course, here are the Villarreal players pulling international duty:

Tere Morató - With Andorra will play against Gibraltar (16/02) and Tahiti (22/02)

Olivia Oprea - Will represent Romania against Austria (20/02) and Northern Ireland (24/02)

Pancha Lara - Called by Chile against Ecuador (20/02 and 22/02)

Awad and Avrahami - From Villarreal B, will play with Israel against Greece (19/02 and 21/02)

Miguélez - With Spain U19 against Valencia (18/02) and Levante (21/02)

All matches will be friendlies.