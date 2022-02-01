An update on Villarreal Femenino’s fight for survival in Primera

After three more matches, Villarreal is looking to get out of the relegation spot during this week where they will be having a double duty. First against Sevilla on the road before having a big final against Rayo Vallecano at Miralcamp. But let’s look at the matches that they have played more recently.

On Wednesday 12nd, they had their jornada 17 match-up against Atlético Madrid. As the result has shown, they were not a match for the Colchoneras as they lost 0-5. While it was not a bad match per se, they were outclassed during the first half.

The big news came from Madrid three days later as they won their match against Madrid CFF by a scoreboard of 2-4. A great showcase where at halftime they were already leading thanks to Estefa, Sheila and Belén Martínez. They even manage to get 0-4, but unfortunately, two goals by their rivals, left us with a final scoreboard of 2-4 which doesn’t translate how the match was.

With that three points, we were arriving to a week off before returning to action, this time in a Copa de la Reina game on Wednesday where they were playing against DUX Logroño. This was a hard fought match against a Segunda side. This line-up was a mix of some players trying to impress the boss to gain more minutes with some of the starters. The game went to overtime and as both teams didn’t manage to score one, we went to the sudden death, the penalties. There, the goalkeeper, Carmen Carbonell, stopped two of Logroño shots, and Villarreal advanced to the Round of 16. The best news coming out from this was the return to the fields of Salma Paralluelo.

Blame the schedule if you want, as again, after three days, on Saturday they had a big game against Real Sociedad where they showed some fatigue from the Wednesday as at halftime, they were losing 0-1 and ten minutes in during the second half and the distance was 0-3. They got scored once more before Sheila managed to get a goal of her own, but with only one minute left.

Their schedule is as follows:

Wednesday at 17:00 local time: Sevilla vs Villarreal. Will be broadcasted live by Villarreal TV

Sunday at 12:00 local time: Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano. No TV partner announced

Getting three points this week would get you out as Sporting is highly unlikely to win any of their matches against UD Granadilla and Athletic. Endavant!