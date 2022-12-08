 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Villarreal boss in the running for Spain job as Luis Enrique sacked

Spain are searching for a new boss

By JamieKemble
/ new
Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Luis Enrique has been dismissed
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Some international news during this World Cup period - Spain have sacked head coach Luis Enrique.

It was a disappointing World Cup campaign for La Roja, who were blessed with the presence of Villarreal stars Pau Torres and Yeremy Pino, though the latter did not feature.

Spain crashed out at the Round of 16 stage following a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco, and that left the RFEF furious, despite a semi-final appearance at last summer’s Euro 2020.

As a result, Luis Enrique, who is said to be keen on a return to club football in any case, has been relieved of his duties following a formal review of Spain’s performance in Qatar.

The former Barcelona boss has managed significant progress during his two spells in charge, which were understandably broken up by the tragic death of his daughter.

Villarreal CF v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander
Marcelino impressed at Villarreal before his bust-up with the board
Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

But they have underachieved significantly on the World Cup stage, and ‘Lucho’, as he is affectionately known, has been sacked.

Under-21s boss Luis de la Fuente is now the favourite to take over, and his appointment feels likely given the familiarity he has with this young Spain squad.

The second favourite is former Villarreal boss Marcelino, who has always liked the idea of taking charge of La Roja.

Marcelino was most recently with Athletic Club, who have since turned to Ernesto Valverde.

UPDATE: Luis de la Fuente has been confirmed as the new head coach of the Spain national team.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...