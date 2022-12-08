Some international news during this World Cup period - Spain have sacked head coach Luis Enrique.

It was a disappointing World Cup campaign for La Roja, who were blessed with the presence of Villarreal stars Pau Torres and Yeremy Pino, though the latter did not feature.

Spain crashed out at the Round of 16 stage following a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco, and that left the RFEF furious, despite a semi-final appearance at last summer’s Euro 2020.

As a result, Luis Enrique, who is said to be keen on a return to club football in any case, has been relieved of his duties following a formal review of Spain’s performance in Qatar.

The former Barcelona boss has managed significant progress during his two spells in charge, which were understandably broken up by the tragic death of his daughter.

But they have underachieved significantly on the World Cup stage, and ‘Lucho’, as he is affectionately known, has been sacked.

Under-21s boss Luis de la Fuente is now the favourite to take over, and his appointment feels likely given the familiarity he has with this young Spain squad.

The second favourite is former Villarreal boss Marcelino, who has always liked the idea of taking charge of La Roja.

Marcelino was most recently with Athletic Club, who have since turned to Ernesto Valverde.

UPDATE: Luis de la Fuente has been confirmed as the new head coach of the Spain national team.